Läderach Brings Swiss Chocolate Luxury to Egypt

Switzerland’s esteemed chocolatier, Läderach, is set to make a grand entrance into the Egyptian market with the opening of its first boutique at the shopping mall, White by The Waterway, in New Cairo.

Known for its artisanal craftsmanship and high-quality products, Läderach has garnered a loyal following among chocolate aficionados, akin to the reverence reserved for fine wines.

The brand is celebrated for its signature FrischSchoggi—large, hand-broken slabs of fresh chocolates that come in a variety of flavors, including dark chocolate with roasted almonds, creamy milk chocolate with hazelnuts, and white chocolate with berries.

The boutique will also feature a selection of pralines, truffles, and chocolate-covered nuts, catering to the tastes of chocolate lovers.

The opening is eagerly anticipated, with chocolate enthusiasts looking forward to experiencing the brand’s blend of precision and creativity in Cairo.

Founded in 1962 by chocolatier Rudolf Läderach in the town of Frutigen, Switzerland, the company has a rich heritage rooted in artisanal craftsmanship and family tradition.

Läderach began as a small family business that emphasizes quality and innovation in chocolate making. Over the years, it has transformed into a luxury brand revered for its high-quality products and garnered a loyal following among chocolate enthusiasts worldwide.