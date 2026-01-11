Mohamed Alabbar Praises Egyptian Resilience at 1 Billion Followers Summit

During a panel discussion at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai on 10 to 11 January, UAE businessman and founder of Emaar Properties, Mohamed Alabbar, delivered praise for Egyptians, calling them the ‘most incredible.’

His remarks were made in a live session moderated by Hadley Gamble, the chief international anchor at International Media Investments (IMI).

Alabbar’s comment on the cultural dynamism, resilience, and creative talent that Egypt has to offer. He further emphasized these aspects as crucial contributing factors to the country’s potential for future growth and development.

The summit served as a significant platform for exploring the growing influence of digital platforms and the creator economy, featuring high-profile discussions on innovation, investment, and the future of digital communication.

Alabbar’s positive remarks amplify the ongoing conversations about the creative economy and reinforce the long-standing cultural and economic ties between the UAE and Egypt.