Khufu’s Crowned Best Restaurant in the Middle East and North Africa

Khufu’s was officially named both the Best Restaurant in Egypt and the Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2026 on 3 February 2026 during the MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony.

Sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, the awards were presented at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

Led by head chef Mostafa Seif, Khufu’s offers a contemporary approach to Egyptian cuisine, drawing on the culinary traditions of the Nile Valley.

Following the announcement, Seif said that “Egypt is our home. It’s for us. It’s the greatest country in the world. We’re just happy that we’ve been able to get our cuisine out there.”

This year marks Khufu’s third consecutive win as Egypt’s best restaurant, showcasing its consistent excellence and growing influence on the global culinary stage.

The 2026 MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants list features entries from 14 cities across the region, including Marrakech, Beirut, Doha, Casablanca, and Amman.

In addition to Khufu’s accolades, Dubai’s Kinoya and Trèsind Studio secured the second and third spots, respectively, while Orfali Bros followed at fourth. Beihouse in Beirut rounded out the top five, earning recognition for its status as the Highest New Entry.

Beyond the list of top restaurants, the awards highlighted several special achievements within the culinary community.

Reif Kushiyaki Cairo recorded one of the strongest performances on the list, earning the “Highest Climber Award” after rising 27 places to reach No. 20, a sign of its growing regional profile.

Meanwhile, Zooba (Zamalek), Kazoku Cairo, and Sachi Cairo also secured spots in the top 50, reflecting the range of Egypt’s dining scene.

Omar and Wassim Orfali were also recognized as MENA’s Best Pastry Chefs, displaying the depth of talent across the region.