Reading After Work: Inside Cairo’s Most Unlikely Reading Community

On a weekday evening in Cairo, when most are racing home, stuck in traffic, or squeezing in one last coffee, an unusually calm activity is happening at a café in the city. A group of strangers sits together with their books open and, for 20 minutes, no one speaks. Then the silence breaks. Chairs shift, pages close, and conversations begin. This rhythm, 20 minutes of reading, a conversation break, repeated three times, is the foundation of Reading After Work, a community created by Asmaa Eltaher, a 29 year old technology professional who decided that reading deserved a fixed place in adult life, not just good intentions. The event is usually about two to three hours long in total. “We read for one full hour, but it is split into three rounds of 20 minutes,” Eltaher explains to Egyptian Streets. “It is not full silence the entire time, only during the reading intervals. In between, people talk, reflect, grab a drink, or react to what they have just read.” An Idea that Almost Did not Happen Reading After Work started from a familiar frustration. Eltaher had loved books since childhood, read…



