Christmas Concerts and Events to Get You in The Holiday Spirit in Egypt

As this holiday season kicks into gear, there are a variety of festive events in Egypt that range from warm music evenings with the Frank Sinatra tribute at Darb 1718 to joyful Christmas celebrations and christmas book fairs to attend.

1.The Sinatras Christmas – Frank Sinatra Tribute at Darb 1718

The Sinatras band was founded at the American University in Cairo in 2018, and performs Frank Sinatra’s songs to honor his iconic music career, as well as other similar jazz tunes during the same period. This year on 22 December, the band will perform Sinatra’s Christmas songs and winter jazz for a joyful Christmas vibe. Catch the event here.

2. Christmas Concerts – Cairo Opera House and Alexandria Opera House

Held at Cairo Opera House’s main hall as well as Alexandria’s Opera House at Sayed Darwish’s theatre, the Christmas Cairo Symphony Orchestra and the Cairo Celebration Choir will perform a selection of the most timeless Christmas songs, with the renowned conductor Nayer Nagui. Catch the event here.

3.Christmas Eve Dinner + Live Music

For a dining experience, see the festive Christmas Eve Dinner in Downtown at Eish & Malh restaurant, with live christmas music and a Christmas Prix Fixe menu and la carte christmas specials. Catch the event here.

4. Nutcracker Ballet

Christmas is inseparable from the magic of the Nutcracker, and to truly get into the holiday spirit, the Cairo Opera House will play its yearly Nutcracker ballet at the main hall, which will include the genius of Tchaikovsk’s classic music and a breathtaking Christmas tree on stage. Catch the event here.

5. AUC Christmas Book Fair

Reading is a great way to spend warm cozy nights, and AUC Bookstores is celebrating this season with its annual Christmas book fair, with special discounts too. Catch the event here.

6. A Christmas Fantasy

For families and children, a christmas fantasy event will be held at Dandy Mega Mall, which will include a full package of performances: a Christmas parade, Santa meet and greet, Christmas live songs, choirs and dance Performances. Catch the event here.

