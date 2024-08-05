Cairo International Short Film Festival Launches Cairo Shorts Creative Hub

The Cairo International Short Film Festival (CISFF) is poised to make a significant impact on the local film scene with the launch of its inaugural Cairo Shorts Creative Hub.

This new initiative, developed in collaboration with Cairo Film Factory (CFF), will take place during the festival’s sixth edition from December 16 to 19, 2024.

Waheed Sobhi, founder and president of CISFF, shared his thoughts about the new initiative.

“The Cairo Shorts Creative Hub is a testament to our belief in the power of film festivals to champion the short film industry and cultivate a passionate audience,” he stated.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cairo Film Factory to create a space where filmmakers can thrive and exchange ideas.”

In addition to the launch, the Cairo Shorts Creative Hub is now accepting applications for short film projects.

A distinguished panel of industry experts will select ten promising projects to receive financial, technical, and advisory support. The deadline for submissions is the end of September.

Priority will be given to film projects that focus on themes such as diversity, inclusion, environmental issues, and the empowerment of women and youth, as well as gender equality. These areas of emphasis reflect the Hub’s commitment to addressing critical social issues through the medium of film.

The Cairo Shorts Creative Hub features a thorough program aimed at supporting and developing emerging filmmakers. A key element of this initiative is the provision of grants to short film projects at different stages of development, providing essential financial support to help realize creative ideas.

Additionally, the program includes a comprehensive capacity-building component, offering workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. These resources are designed to equip filmmakers with the skills and connections necessary to succeed in the industry.

Founded in 2019, CISFF has quickly become a top venue for short films, showcasing talent from around the world and building a lively film community.

Cairo Film Factory, which started in 2022, supports this goal by giving filmmakers a place to connect, work together, and improve their craft. Both organizations aim to create a vibrant short film scene in Egypt.