Egypt Launches Health Campaign For Pregnant Women

A new health campaign focusing on pregnant women in Egypt will be launched next January, which aims to detect and treat diseases in pregnant mothers to prevent their transmission to unborn babies, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Egyptian presidency.

In light of the strategies adopted by the Ministry of Health and Population, particularly in regards to the current steps in improving the health insurance system, advance professional medical education and train cadres, the initiative will be part of the new phase of the comprehensive health insurance system to ensure that services and healthcare to citizens is provided in accordance with international standards.

The new initiative, focused on the “health of pregnant women” during January, will detect and treat diseases of the mother and prevent its transmission to the fetus, taking into account the health and safety of both lives.

According to Unicef, Egypt went through important achievements in improving child and maternal survival, as in 2014, around 90 percent of mothers underwent antenatal care checks during pregnancy, and 83 percent of them had antenatal care on a regular basis. Ninety-two percent were attended by a skilled birth attendant, while 87 per cent took place in a health facility.

However, regional disparities continue to exist as in the same year, the under-5 mortality rate ranged between 42 deaths per 1,000 live births in rural Upper Egypt compared to 20 deaths per 1,000 live births in urban areas.

Improving maternal health plays a significant role in saving the lives of more than half a million women who die as a result of pregnancy and childbirth each year.

A majority of these deaths could have been prevented if women access to adequate diets, safe water and sanitation facilities, basic literacy and health services during pregnancy and childbirth.

Subscribe to our newsletter