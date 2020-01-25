Mo Salah First Egyptian Honoured with Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds in London

Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will get his own life-size wax figure at the world famous Madame Tussauds in London, the museum announced on Friday.

He will join an illustrious list of athletes who had their own wax figures, with the likes of Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil and others.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7s0bNyhZTo/

In a video posted on his social media, the footballer was seen attended a sitting with experts at Madame Tussauds, where measurements and photographs were taken. He revealed that the wax figure will be unveiled later this year.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said on the ​Evening Standard: “As Egyptian Forward and currently both European and World Club champion with Liverpool FC, Mo Salah is a global star at the peak of his power. We know that fans will love seeing him at the home of celebrity, where he rightly belongs.”

Having won the 2019 UEFA Champions League with Liverpool last year, in addition to the Premier League’s Golden Boot in each of the last two seasons and crowned Africa’s best player in both 2017 and 2018, Mohamed Salah has widely become a star attraction in London and around the world.

