Egypt’s Poorest Households Spend Over 10% of Income on Tobacco

A new national survey reveals that while smoking rates in Egypt are falling, tobacco consumption continues to pose major health and financial challenges, particularly for lower-income families.

According to the 2023/2024 Income and Consumer Expenditure Survey, published by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), Egypt’s smoking rate has dropped to 14.2 percent among people aged 15 and older, down from 17 percent two years ago.

One of the most pressing concerns remains the widespread exposure to secondhand smoke (the smoke that is inhaled by non-smokers from the smoke exhaled by a smoker). Although only around one-third of households include a smoker, roughly 26 million non-smokers, primarily women and children, still live in these homes, increasing their risk of tobacco-related illnesses.

Smoking in Egypt continues to be a predominantly male activity. Nearly 29 percent of men are smokers, compared to a mere 0.2 percent of women. The habit is especially prevalent among working-age adults, with the highest rates seen in the 35–44 age group (19.2 percent), followed closely by those aged 45–54 (18.5 percent) and 25–34 (17 percent).

CAPMAS also shed light on how smoking affects different income groups. While wealthier families spend more in absolute terms, as households in the top income bracket spent EGP 16,200 (USD 325) annually on tobacco compared to EGP 8,500 (USD 170) in the lowest bracket, poorer households face a heavier relative burden.

For the bottom two income groups, smoking expenses accounted for 10.2 percent and 10.5 percent of total income, respectively. In contrast, smoking represented just 9.2 percent of expenditures for the wealthiest group, showing how tobacco use can deepen existing inequalities, diverting a larger share of resources from essential needs in low-income households.

Tobacco also continues to outpace other consumer categories, such as clean energy drinks and soft beverages, in household spending.

To put this into perspective, Egypt’s minimum monthly wage currently stands at EGP 7,000 (USD 140), which means low-income smokers are spending more than 10 percent of their yearly income on tobacco, a significant outlay amid high inflation and rising costs of living.

Inflation in Egypt has surged in recent years, driven by currency devaluation, rising food prices, and global economic pressures. Egypt’s annual urban inflation rate rose to 13.9 percent in April of this year, compared to 13.6 percent in March.