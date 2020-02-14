International

Breaking: Egypt Reports First Case of Coronavirus

In a joint press release by Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population and the World Health Organization (WHO), the Egyptian government has announced that it has discovered the first case of coronavirus in the country. The subject is foreigner, according to the statement.

Ministry of Health and Population spokesman Khaled Megahed stated that his agency has succeeded in discovering the case due to the ministry’s contingency and prevention plan, which relies on the electronic registration and monitoring of individuals arriving from coronavirus-stricken countries.

Megahed went on to say that the patient tested positive for coronavirus but hasn’t shown any symptoms, adding that WHO was notified of the case immediately and that preventive measures were taken in coordination with the organization to quarantine the case and provide the needed medical attention, adding that the afflicted is in stable condition.

Megahed also said that preventive measures were taken to monitor those who came into contact with the patient and that they tested negative for coronavirus, but that they have been quarantined and are being monitored for 14 days, the virus’ incubation period. The statement went on to say that the building where the subject was staying has been fumigated.

Earlier today, the Minister of Health and Population held a meeting with the agency’s top officials to follow the implementation of the ministry’s plan to combat the spread of the virus. She stressed the importance of implementing preventive measures in the country’s ports of entry.

The minister is reportedly closely monitoring the case from the situation room, where representatives from all concerned government agencies are also present. She is following the implementation of the contingency plan and preventive measures across the country’s ports of entry and municipal health offices and has stressed the importance of raising alert levels in all of Egypt’s airports and other ports of entry.

