Egypt Launches EGP 160M Dialysis Filter Factory

A new dialysis filter manufacturing facility is set to begin operations in Egypt this July, with the aim of reducing the country’s reliance on imported medical supplies.

The factory, developed at a reported cost of EGP 160 million (USD 3.3 million), is expected to meet 65 percent of local demand for dialysis filters. Officials estimate that the move could reduce import expenses by up to EGP 3 billion (USD 50 million) annually.

The announcement was made by Amr Abdel Razek, Chairperson of Wadi El Nile Stio and SLS Egypt, during a recent press conference on Monday 30 June. He stated that the factory has received ISO certification and conforms to current international standards for medical manufacturing.

While the company currently imports raw materials from Germany, there are plans to transition to full local production within a year. This shift is intended to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and support the resilience of the national healthcare system.

According to Abdel Razek, around 90 percent of dialysis filters used in Egypt were previously imported. The new facility is expected to significantly reduce that figure by increasing domestic output.

Wadi El Nile Stio and SLS Egypt also plan to expand into pharmaceutical manufacturing, focusing on critical care medications, including those used in anesthesia, intensive care, and cardiology. The company reports that 40 percent of these medicines are already produced locally in compliance with World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Future plans include exporting these products to nearby markets to generate foreign revenue.

To support the growth of its operations, the company is working with German experts to implement training programs aimed at transferring technical knowledge and building local expertise.

Abdel Razek also announced the upcoming launch of 22 pharmaceutical products, which are expected to be priced up to 60 percent lower than comparable imported alternatives. This is part of an effort to improve the availability of affordable medication in Egypt.

In partnership with El Nasr Pharmaceutical Chemicals Company, the firms are revamping production lines for anesthetic drugs and exploring the development of additional facilities to support the modernization of the pharmaceutical industry.

The dialysis filters and other products will be supplied to the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA). Additionally, there are plans to establish maintenance centers for dialysis filters across several governorates and create a specialized unit to service dialysis equipment.

This factory is part of a joint initiative based on agreements signed in June 2023 between El Nasr Pharmaceutical Chemicals Company and Wadi El Nile Stio Life Science to restore and operate an existing but inactive production site.