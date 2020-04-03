Largest Daily Toll: Egypt Records 86 New COVID-19 Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Egypt continues to rise, with 86 new cases announced by the Ministry of Health on Thursday night, marking the highest daily increase to date. The Ministry of Health also announced six new fatalities, raising the death toll to 58.

According to the statement, the new cases include people who recently returned to Egypt from abroad. Egyptians living abroad wishing to return to Egypt are required to be quarantined in hotels designated by the government.

The number of recoveries also continues to rise. The Ministry of Health says 282 people have now tested negative for COVID-19, 201 of whom have fully recovered.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed one million, as countries across the globe grapple with the disease’s spread.

The Egyptian Prime Minister has stressed that though Egypt has not yet reached the ‘dangerous third phase’ of COVID-19 spread, Egyptians should remain alert and should stay home to limit the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi released a statement earlier this week thanking the Egyptian people for their cooperation and for their efforts.

A nation-wide curfew remains in effect until 15 April 2020 between the hours of 7PM and 6AM.

