Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Visit Egypt on July 9

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to begin a two-day official visit to Egypt on 9 July, following his participation in the BRICS Summit in Brazil, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) is a political and economic coalition of major emerging economies. In 2023, BRICS expanded to include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The trip comes amid growing momentum in China-Egypt relations, which have seen significant expansion in recent years. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi traveled to Beijing in May of this year, where he held talks with President Xi.

The two leaders reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to a five-year cooperation framework, signed agreements across several sectors, and celebrated the 10th anniversary of upgrading bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

China has become one of Egypt’s largest trading partners and a major source of investment in infrastructure, energy, and technology projects. Egypt is a key partner in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and plays a strategic role as a gateway to African markets. The Suez Canal Economic Zone, in particular, has seen increased Chinese involvement through joint industrial projects and logistics hubs.

The upcoming visit by Premier Li is expected to further reinforce these ties, with discussions likely to focus on trade expansion, infrastructure development, green energy cooperation, and regional security issues.

It also reflects China’s broader diplomatic outreach to Africa and its efforts to solidify alliances amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Chinese investment in Egypt rose to USD 956.7 million (around EGP 29.6 billion) in the fiscal year 2022–2023, up from USD 563.4 million (around EGP 17.4 billion) in 2021–2022. Meanwhile, Egyptian investment in China climbed to USD 208.4 million (around EGP 6.4 billion), reflecting a sharp uptick in bilateral economic exchange.