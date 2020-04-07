Sisi Announces Monthly EGP 500 Payment to Temporary Workers, Urges Private Sector to Pay Wages in Full

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi announced earlier today a new government plan to dispense a monthly payment of EGP 500 to day laborers and others in irregular modes of employment for three months, Youm7 reports.

The decision comes as a new measure to support the economically vulnerable and those hit the hardest by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the partial lockdown imposed by the government to contain it.

The president’s announcement came in an address to members of the Egyptian Armed Forces, as part of a visit during which he reportedly surveyed the resources allocated by the military to assist the state’s civilian agencies in its efforts to stem of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

جانب من تفقد السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي صباح اليوم جاهزية العناصر والمعدات والأطقم التابعة للقوات المسلحة المخصصة لمعاونة القطاع المدني بالدولة لمكافحة انتشار فيروس كورونا المُستجد. pic.twitter.com/Bmis7YTTx4 — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) April 7, 2020

President Sisi also urged private sector employers to pay employees in full and reiterated the government’s commitment to enforcing social distancing and other public health and safety measures, such as reducing workplace attendance in state agencies and offering paid leaves.

Furthermore, Sisi demanded the reduction of workplace attendance across the nation, especially among elderly and women employees, according to Al Ahram. The president clarified that he wasn’t in favor of a total lockdown, noting that such a measure would pose a significant risk to the livelihoods of millions of Egyptians.

He then addressed the Egyptian people to reassure them that Egypt has ample supplies “to meet citizens’ needs for the upcoming period,” Al Ahram reports.

According to Youm7, President Sisi had also instructed the government to take the necessary steps to ensure payroll continuity for regular workers through the Ministry of Manpower’s emergency fund. Additionally, the president had issued orders to the Central Bank of Egypt to put forth a plan to finance the tourism sector.

