Egyptian Space Agency Signs Landmark Space Partnership with Axiom Space

The Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Axiom Space, a global leader in commercial space infrastructure, to enhance cooperation in space research, technology, and human spaceflight on Friday, 23 May.

The agreement, signed in May, outlines plans for joint initiatives in scientific research, technology development, Earth observation, and microgravity experimentation. It also opens the door to future human spaceflight collaborations.

“This MoU represents a step forward in Egypt’s ambition to become a regional hub for space activity,” said Professor Sherif Sedky, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency. “It sets the stage for collaborative innovation and advances Egypt’s growing role in the global space landscape.”

The partnership is expected to include training programs, knowledge exchange, and joint research efforts. Both parties aim to strengthen institutional capabilities and support space-related industries in Egypt and across the region.

Axiom Space CEO Tejpaul Bhatia praised Egypt’s progress in space diplomacy, highlighting the country’s leadership role as the host of the African Space Agency.

“Egypt is emerging as a key player in the space sector,” Bhatia said. “Our collaboration will help build a stronger space ecosystem in Egypt and the region.”

US Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa Garg also welcomed the partnership, calling it a shared step toward space research and innovation that benefits both countries and the broader international community.

Egypt’s space ambitions have grown in recent years, marked by the establishment of the Egyptian Space Agency in 2018 and the African Space Agency headquarters in Cairo in 2023. These efforts signal Egypt’s commitment to expanding regional leadership in science, innovation, and advanced technologies.