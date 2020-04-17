Fear, Foreign Experiences, Work Adaptation: More COVID-19 Pandemic Human Stories

&In a bid to curb the sharp increase of infected cases, most governments have taken to encouraging citizens to ‘socially distance’. As such, many have found themselves in forced isolation with experiences, thoughts and emotions that that proven to be universal.

In the second part of its two-part series, Egyptian Streets has accumulated stories on people’s experiences with fear, managing work, taking on new interests and experiences with the COVID-19 pandemic outside of Egypt.

General Fear

“No alcohol, [or] face mask to buy in whole Maadi. It was dozen of pharmacy I check no stock; it was scary. Even [in the] supermarket you can’t find Clorox. Sad really can’t find it,” – Marlene Deximo.

“Staying at home, stressing myself with news and especially with videos of those irresponsible Egyptian[s] who [don’t] respect any measures and still gathering at cafes, shops and streets. Praying to God that [the government] will take more strict measures against those people,” – Edina Lepara Morsi.

“I was horrified to see the weekly garbage truck stop at our big steel bin; they tipped it over and went thru the garbage with their bare hand: no gloves and wearing ship-ship/rubber sandals – so sad! The city must order protective gear for all city workers!” – Heba Joan.

“Being an Asian, some Egyptian people [were] bullying me for saying ‘corona’ in everyday living of my life; they are shouting Chinese and corona on me, I am not even Chinese!” – Angelina SanPedro Clemente.

Experiences outside of Egypt

“I live in Staten Island, NY. And i have not left home for the past 5 days. The number of cases is increasing despite the fact that everyone is staying home. I just wish it will get better before it gets worse. And i wish everyone in Egypt will stay home and prevent the visits for now.May god bless the world,” – Mario Zaki.

“I am from Spain and I am suffering a lot for my country, is so sad to watch news in TV. Government asked people to stay at home, but they didn’t do it, and when they did it, it was already too late, until now 20, 000 people infected and 1002 people died. I hope Egypt and Egyptians react quickly. COVID-19 goes faster than we could have ever imagine. Please stay safe at home,” – Mamin Martin.

“I am from Denmark, and all is closed here, except food stores and medical stores. And not allowed to be over 10 people together the same time and place. I think it is so weird, I have never seen Denmark like this before. All borders are closed too. 9 people died and 1, 255 people sick and 86 critical condition. Over 10.000 might be sick. We are told to stay inside our homes. We are allowed to buy food and what we need of course, but night clubs, restaurants and bars are closed too. Many events cancelled too. I feel a little stressed as I can’t go to my gym, I use to be there every day almost. And now the gym is closed too. I pray for all in the world to stay safe and pray this horrible virus will go away soon,” – Caroline Slot.

Adjusting to New Work Conditions

“I am a private German tutor. Since the parents of my students are afraid to bring them for the lessons, I teach them online. It makes them busy and me, too. Whenever the parents pass by my home, they will pay. To keep the kids busy with anything than horror news about the virus is now important,” – Katrin Mohamed.

“We are teachers working online with school students to help them while they are at home.” – Tarek El Irlandy.

