Egypt’s Historic Gold Medal Victory at the Budapest Men’s Sabre World Cup

Egypt’s men’s sabre team secured their first-ever gold medal at the 2025 Budapest Men’s Sabre World Cup, triumphing over the host nation, Hungary, with a score of 45-37.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Egyptian sports, as the team, consisting of Ziad Elsissy, Mohamed Amer, Adham Moataz, and Mazen El-Araby, displayed their prowess against formidable opponents.

The journey to gold began with an impressive 45-30 victory against Bulgaria in the round of 32.

The team continued to build momentum, defeating Romania 45-38 in the last 16, before pulling off a remarkable upset against the 2024 Olympic gold medalists, South Korea, with a close 45-42 win in the quarter-finals.

Their path to the final included a nail-biting semi-final match against France, which they edged out with a narrow 45-43 victory.

Following the historic win, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team by highlighting their achievement as a testament to the skill and determination of Egyptian youth.

He stated, “This victory is not only a source of pride for all of us but also a testament to the skill and determination of Egyptian youth. Long live Egypt, always strengthened by the resolve of its young people.”

With this gold medal, Egypt finished at the top of the final ranking with 64 points, while Hungary secured second place with 52.