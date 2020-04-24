News

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4,000 Cases, With a Death-toll of 294 in Egypt

Minister of Health Hala Zayed. Source: Ministry of Health’s Facebook Page

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health on Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 4,092 cases following various days in which there were the highest recorded increases since the start of the outbreak.

The death toll has also reached 294, with recoveries estimated at 1,075.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost 2.7 million people and killed over 190,000.

Cases of the novel virus have been steadily increasing in the country despite governmental measures to curb the rate of infection.

On Wednesday, Egypt extended its partial curfew until the end of Ramadan which started on Friday. At the same time, the government increased the hours of curfew by one hour; it now starts at 9 PM and lasts until 6 AM.

Shops and malls are open during both the week and weekend until 5 PM, however, pharmacies, bakeries and small-scale markets are open beyond the curfew times.

However, areas of communal worship such as churches and mosques remain closed to gatherings.

Egypt’s President Sisi warned that ‘tougher’ and ‘difficult’ measures will be taken if COVID-19 crisis escalates and citizens fail to abide by the current ‘social distancing’ measures being taken.

Moreover, on Thursday, the Egyptian Parliament approved legislative amendments which would enable the Ministry of Health to render face masks and other preventative measures obligatory if need be.

Domestic Violence in COVID-19 Lockdown: Palestinian Women Are Dying at an Alarming Rate

