Israel Approves ‘Long Term’ Occupation of Gaza

Israel’s security cabinet has unanimously approved a military plan on Monday, 5 May, to expand operations throughout the Gaza Strip, including a full-scale ground offensive and the long-term holding of territory, an Israeli official said.

The decision was made following a meeting of the cabinet late Sunday, during which ministers endorsed a strategy presented by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. The plan reportedly involves advancing into additional areas of Gaza, pushing more of the enclave’s population toward the south “for their protection,” and maintaining Israeli control over newly seized areas.

The Israeli military has already begun calling up tens of thousands of reservists in preparation for the next phase of its offensive.

According to Israeli officials, the strategy is designed to “defeat Hamas and return the hostages,” and includes the expansion of a buffer zone along the Strip’s borders.

The cabinet also approved a proposal in principle to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza through private contractors, a move aimed at bypassing Hamas. However, details of how this will be implemented remain unclear.

The decision comes amid a renewed Israeli ground and air campaign across the Gaza Strip, which resumed on 18 March following the collapse of a temporary ceasefire.

Since the start of the war on 7 October 2023, more than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Israel launched its offensive in response to an attack by Hamas that killed over 1,200 people and saw hundreds taken hostage.