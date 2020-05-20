News

Egypt Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Passes 14,000

People wear medical masks as a precaution against coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, on 26 February 2020 in Kuwait city, Kuwait [Jaber Abdulkhaleg / Anadolu Agency]
In its daily report, Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population has announced that 745 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded today, bringing the total number of infections since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 14,229 cases.

The ministry also reported 21 deaths today and announced that 252 coronavirus patients were released from the hospital earlier today after making a full recovery. Since the beginning of the outbreak, Egypt has reported a total of 680 deaths and 4584 cases who have tested negative to the novel coronavirus after initially being diagnosed with it, 3994 out of whom have fully recovered.

Egypt has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases this week, which soared from 535 recorded cases on Monday to 720 the following day. With today’s daily increase of 745 cases, Egypt has reached a new all time high.

