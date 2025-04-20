B Laban is Reopening in Egypt and Saudi Arabia

B Laban, the popular Egyptian dessert chain, has announced on 20 April that its branches are reopening in Egypt and Saudi Arabia after temporary closures due to health violations. The closures, which affected over 100 branches in Egypt and several in Saudi Arabia, were initiated following inspections by the National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) in Egypt and the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing in Saudi Arabia.

In Egypt, the NFSA reported serious health violations, including the presence of pathogenic bacteria in food products, use of banned additives, and improper storage practices. Similarly, Saudi authorities temporarily shut down B Laban outlets after receiving consumer complaints of food poisoning. ​

B Laban expressed gratitude to President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi for his swift intervention in addressing the crisis. The company stated its commitment to cooperating with regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with safety regulations and operational standards.

The company is currently working on implementing corrective measures to address the violations and plans to reopen its branches in both countries once it meets all health and safety requirements.​

Customers are encouraged to follow B Laban’s official social media channels for updates on reopening dates and new product launches.​

​In April 2025, NFSA conducted inspections of several popular food chains, including B.Laban, Karam El-Sham, Konafa & Basbousa, Wahmy Burger, and Am Shaltat, following reports of food poisoning. The inspections revealed serious violations such as the presence of pathogenic bacteria, use of banned additives, and improper storage practices. Consequently, over 100 branches of B Laban were temporarily closed, affecting approximately 25,000 employees. ​

Founded in Alexandria in 2021, B Laban has quickly risen to become one of Egypt’s fastest-growing food chains. The brand has gained attention for its bold and unconventional marketing, often stirring debate with its flashy dessert names and tongue-in-cheek ads that poke fun at older, more established competitors.