In Pictures: Scenes of Eid Celebrations in the Time of COVID-19

The three days of Eid have come to a end, and Muslims around the world have found ways to celebrate under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Eid Al-Fitr, the feast after the holy month of Ramadan is a special time for Muslims around the world, where they gather with family and friends, and enjoy traditional sweets.

We asked different people living in different places to show us how they managed to experience the festivities, how they managed to gather without meeting and celebrate without gathering. From home cooking to video calls to at-home weddings, here are personal photographs of this year’s Eid.



A view of the thin crescent moon on the first day of Eid Al-Fitr over London, England. Photo courtesy of Zeineldin Elkhabiry.



Ready for baking in Cairo. Raw Ghorayyeba lined up on a baking sheet. Photo courtesy of Yasmin Ahmed Helmy.



Kahk and coffee on the first morning after Ramadan are an unmatched experience, even on the other side of the world, beyond the Andes. Photo courtesy of Amal Mourad, Santiago, Chile.



Roaming the empty neighbourhood in curfew-time Cairo. Photo courtesy of Fatma Eita.



Deserted Zamalek streets in broad daylight during Eid Al-Fitr. Photo courtesy of Kim Fox.



Love always finds a way. Soraya and Seif didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from tying the knot at home during Eid. With just a few family members it was no big white wedding, but it’s a story they will always be able to tell. Photo courtesy of Tawfik Mohamed.



“It’s our first Eid together.” Ahmed and Hagar brought Kahk and “Sokk ‘Ala Banatak” to Rotterdam. Photo courtesy of Ahmed Saeed.



Laura and her family made the best out of their Eid in lockdown in Juffair, Bahrain by playing games. Photo courtesy of Laura El-Barshoumy.



Eid holidays in a hotel resort? Yes please! Omar spent the three days of Eid with his friends in a hotel in Dubai, UAE observing social distancing rules on the beaches and inside. Photo courtesy of Omar Aboulkassem.



Eid or not, hospital workers toil tirelessly to keep you safe. Photo courtesy of Nour Raafat in Ismailia, Egypt.



Bringing work to holidays. Ibrahim is self-isolating on the Egyptian North Coast with his work. Photo courtesy of Ibrahim El-Sennary.



Students abroad get no rest. Dalia’s work on her thesis is keeping her company during Eid in Aachen, Germany. Photo courtesy of Dalia Assaker.



Eid decorations on her Oakville, Canada front door remind Aamenah of the festivities, even when it’s all from home. Photo courtesy of Aamenah Elsherif.



Traditions of Eid prayers won out in Oakville, Canada, where Sahar, Mohamed, and their sons Youssef and Yassine joined the Muslim community to pray from their cars. Photo courtesy of Sahar Yacout.



Physically apart, but still closer than ever. Mariam in London, England, and her family gathered together for Eid. Photo courtesy of Mariam Hasaballah.



There are some things even social distance can’t make you miss. A family in Morocco meets via video call. Photo courtesy of Mosa’ab Elshamy.

Subscribe to our newsletter