16 Iconic Photos of June 30 Protests in Egypt

Tomorrow will mark the seventh year anniversary of June 30 protests, which resulted in the overthrow of former President Mohamed Morsi.

Though it is regarded as the ‘biggest protest in Egypt’s history’ by the Egyptian military, more importantly, it was a time of change and rapid developments that put Egypt’s history on a totally new path.

Here are 15 photos to document this significant and peculiar moment in Egypt’s history.

