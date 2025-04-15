Mohamed Ramadan’s Coachella Performance Sparks Controversy

Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan made headlines with his debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, 13 April, 2025.

As the first Egyptian artist to grace the iconic stage, Ramadan’s performance was a significant milestone for him and also for Egyptian representation in the global music scene.

However, his appearance was impaired by controversy surrounding his outfit, designed by renowned Egyptian designer Farida Temraza.

The Outfit and Its Reception

Ramadan took the stage wearing an ensemble that featured a gold chain top, black trousers, and a long black cardigan adorned with the Ankh, the ancient Egyptian symbol for life.

Temraza described the outfit as “a hand-beaded creation inspired by ancient Egyptian symbols and the key of life.”

Despite the artistic intent, the outfit sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many users expressing disappointment over its representation of Egyptian culture, especially as Ramadan prominently displayed the Egyptian flag during his performance.

Critics pointed out that the costume was ill-suited for a representative of Egyptian heritage. Some compared his outfit to traditional women’s dance costumes, which intensified the backlash.

The controversy escalated when Sayed Mahmoud, an advisor to the Federation of the Three Artistic Syndicates, announced that Ramadan may face an investigation regarding his appearance, which some deemed inappropriate for representing Egypt abroad.

Performance Highlights

Despite the criticism, Ramadan’s performance was electrifying as he performed several of his popular hits, including Mafia, Bum Bum, Ensay, and Bethlawy, which captivated the audience with his energy and stage presence.

As he raised the Egyptian flag high, many attendees felt a sense of pride in seeing Ramadan become the first Egyptian ever to perform on such a prestigious stage.

Ramadan actively promoted his Coachella debut on social media, documenting his journey and excitement about bringing Egyptian, Arab, and African music to a global audience.

Moreover, the event marked a significant moment for Ramadan’s career, as he performed alongside global superstars like Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, and Travis Scott.

Supporters noted that his choice of attire was an expression of individuality and should not overshadow his artistic contributions.

As the Federation of Artistic Syndicates prepares to address the situation, the outcome may influence how Egyptian artists approach their representation in future global events.

Coachella is one of the most prominent music festivals in the world as it attracts thousands of attendees each year with its diverse lineup of artists across various genres. The festival was founded in 1999 and serves as a platform for emerging artists and established stars alike.