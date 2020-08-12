Arts & Culture

40+ Artists to Feature in 24-Hour Livestream to Raise Funds for Beirut Relief Aid

Artwork: Louise Gholam

A group of artists from around the world are participating in a 24-hour Twitch livestream to raise funds for humanitarian and disaster relief aid for Beirut. According to the collective, 100 percent of the proceeds will be “split equally [among] Beirut-based charities working on the ground.”

Viewers will be able to donate live throughout the 24-hour broadcast, which starts today at 6 PM Beirut time (GMT+3) and ends tomorrow, Thursday the 13th of August.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

24 HOUR LIVE FUNDRAISER SCHEDULE: A huge thank you to our talented friends including: @mostaphataleb @reman_sadani @radioalhara @marchymelo @pamnasr @firas.shehade @mimsrey @daladalabillz @moemoussa @solomon_4.0 @issamharrris @kareemlotfy @sssarahhharasss @urok.shirhan @parvbar @vanboomx @tamtamsound @lizzycollier @oldyungmaynn @mounia.akl @yasreggad @kerningcultures @radiokarantina @cheriendabis @basilalrawi @alyamooro Rama Ghanem @rubakatrib @khalidalbaih @sxfyx_xl_mxrri @annamariajacir @helene_kazan Mary Jirmanus Saba @alayounis Marwan Ghaziri & Moe Zein @thanksjoey @liftavolumes @larazeidan @hcpxo_ @maysalbeik Moza Almatrooshi Artwork: @louise_gholam Organizers: @roisintapponi @tinasaywhaa @hishamfageeh Advisor: @maythaalhassen

A post shared by ARTISTS FOR BEIRUT 🇱🇧 (@artistfundraiser4beirut) on

Organized by Irish-Iraqi artist and founder of the Habibi Collective Róisín Tapponi, Saudi comedian Hisham Fageeh and artist Tina Sayegh, the Artists for Beirut initiative will feature performances and screenings by musicians, visual artists and filmmakers from across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond.

The live stream will include sets, screenings and performances by over 40 artists, including Egyptian writer and journalist Alya Mooro, Saudi singer Tamtam, Moroccan rapper and trap artist Issam Ghady, Lebanese singer Moe Zein, and Palestinian artist Firas Shehade.

The broadcast will also feature screenings of Palestinian-American director Cherien Dabis’ award-winning dramedy Amreeka, Lebanese filmmaker Pam Nasr’s short film Clams Casino, and Lamia Joreige’s Here and Perhaps Elsewhere, and Annemarie Jacir’s critically-acclaimed Salt of This Sea, as well as Sudanese artist Khalid Al Baih’s video installation Bahar, among others.

The broadcast can be streamed here.

In Photos: Lebanon's Rightful Outrage Is Greater than the Beirut Blast

