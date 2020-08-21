Photo Essays

In Photos: Damietta’s Ras el Bar, The Enchanting Coastal Resort Where the Nile Meets the Mediterranean

The old Ras el Bar Lighthouse and Pier. Image by Omar Salah Hassan.

Nestled at the very peak of Egypt’s Damietta governorate lies a lesser known coastal gem by the name of Ras el Bar, which roughly translates to ‘head of land’. 

Once a high-end holiday resort, Ras el Bar lost some of its appeal as people migrated further west and started spending their summer holidays at the North Coast. 

However, this little city – most famously known for being the place where the Nile meets the Mediterranean – is regaining its magic once again thanks to an extensive amount of renovation that has been underway. 

Below are a selection of images that showcase Ras el Bar’s beauty, gathered mainly from the Facebook group Photos of Ras el Bar. 

Ras el Bar top aerial view post renovations, with Al Rahma Mosque in the centre. Image source unknown.
A quiet neighborhood street in Ras el Bar. Image source unknown.
The Steigenberger Hotel El Lessan in Ras el Bar. Image courtesy of hotel website.
A sunset over the beach. Image source unknown.
Where the Nile meets the Mediterranean Sea. Image source unknown.
Image source unknown, taken by Ahmed Kajo.
Ras el Bar port. Image source unknown.
Ras el Bar by the pier. Image source unknown.
Image source unknown.
Ras el Bar in the evening. Image source unknown, taken by Mohamed Heweda.
Image source unknown.
The knew lighthouse at the edge of the pier. Image source unknown.
A quiet Ras el Bar neighborhood at dusk. Image source unknown.
View from Steigenberger Hotel El Lessan at Ras el Bar. Image courtesy of hotel website.

