In Photos: Bridges, Museums, Building Renovations and Egypt’s Recent Landscape Makeover

Renovated buildings in downtown Cairo. Image source unknown.

From bridges to buildings and roads to entirely new cities… Egypt has been avidly working on a number of renovations as well as new constructions in recent years. 

In hopes to place Egypt on the map as an innovative and forward-thinking country, as well as attract tourists from all walks of life to visit the land of the pharaohs – where old marries new seamlessly – breathing life back into some aspects of the country is both necessary and long overdue. 

Apart from the new capital city, the new Alamein city and other such big-scale constructions, there have been numerous renovations taking place across Cairo specifically. 

In areas such as Heliopolis, a number of new bridges and road changes have appeared… while areas such as downtown have been met with various restorations of historical buildings in attempts to highlight the city’s rich architectural heritage. 

That being said, the following images are mere examples of some of the renovations and constructions that have taken place across Cairo in recent years. Whether or not they will truly make a difference in the Egyptian population’s everyday lives, or even with attracting more tourists to visit, is something that can only be revealed with time. 

Cairo’s new overhead metro. Image source unknown.
Cairo’s new record breaking Rod al Farag Axis Bridge. Image source unknown.
Renovated building in downtown Cairo. Image source unknown.
Renovated building in downtown Cairo. Image source unknown.
Newly constructed/renovated road in Cairo. Image source unknown.
Interior of the new Grand Egyptian Museum. Image source unknown.
Renovations across downtown Cairo. Image source unknown.
Newly constructed roads and bridges in Egypt. Image source unknown.
Newly constructed tunnel in Egypt. Image source unknown.
Renovated buildings in downtown Cairo. Image source unknown.

*All images gathered from various online sources, none of which stated the original source of the images. 

In Photos: Damietta’s Ras el Bar, The Enchanting Coastal Resort Where the Nile Meets the Mediterranean

