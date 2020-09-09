Squash Coach Faces Trial for Sexually Assaulting 3 Underage Girls: Egypt’s Public Prosecution

Egypt’s Prosecutor General has referred a squash coach to criminal trial for sexually assaulting three underage female athletes and using force and threats against them.

According to an announcement by the Prosecutor General’s office, the case was brought to the state’s attention by the National Council for Women (NCW), which had received reports of the defendant’s alleged sexual misconduct by the victims.

The three plaintiffs testified that their coach sexually assaulted and harassed them, and one victim claims that he beat and gagged her when she resisted his sexual advances and threatened to defame her if she told her parents of his predatory behavior.

The accused was apprehended earlier this week, according to local media. He reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting one of the victims, however police investigations have confirmed that he did make sexual and predatory advances against all three athletes.

According to the prosecution’s statement, the victims remained silent out of shame, but decided to come forward after similar claims were made against the coach on social media. However, a source speaking to Al Masry Al Youm claims that the three athletes reported these incidents to the authorities three years ago, but at the time, the case was dismissed by the Public Prosecution.

Any victims of sexual crimes or domestic abuse in Egypt needing support or willing to come forward to expose their abusers can contact the National Council for Women at 15115 for assistance.

