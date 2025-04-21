Egypt Launches Marine Conservation Initiative to Protect South Sinai Coral Reefs

Egypt’s Ministry of Environment has launched the first phase of an ambitious marine conservation initiative aimed at preserving coral reefs in the South Sinai region, beginning with the Ras Mohammed Protected Area, officials said on Thursday.

The initiative, announced by Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad, focuses on the maintenance and strategic installation of buoys to curb the environmental damage caused by unregulated boat anchoring, a major threat to fragile reef ecosystems. The project is part of a broader national strategy to promote sustainable tourism and safeguard marine biodiversity in the Red Sea.

Fouad noted that the project will help “reduce the pressure from random boat docking” while promoting long-term ecological balance.

The first phase includes a comprehensive assessment of existing buoy locations, their usage, and appropriate installation methods. The multi-stage initiative will be implemented in cooperation with the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association (HEPCA) and the Chamber of Diving and Water Sports (CDWS), with logistical support and permits facilitated by relevant authorities.

South Sinai’s coral reefs are considered among the most biologically diverse in the world, drawing divers and marine tourists from across the globe. Environmentalists have long warned that increased maritime activity, particularly in popular areas like Sharm El-Sheikh, poses a growing risk to these delicate underwater habitats.

The ministry said it views the buoy project as a critical step in preserving Egypt’s “environmental wealth” and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable marine tourism. Further phases of the initiative are expected to roll out in the coming months.