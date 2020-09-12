These Magnetic Illustrations Showcase the Diverse Talent of Young Egyptian Artists

Much like the world of art in its general sense, the world of illustration – which falls under the world of art – is in and of itself vast and diverse.

An illustration is defined as a visual explanation or representation of an idea or concept. In its simplest form, it is a hand drawn image or visual. There is no specific way or medium for illustrations to be made, rather they can range from pencil or pen drawings and paintings or digital paintings to collage-work and even 3D modeling.

Illustrations can also fall under a variety of categories; one may draw illustrations for a book for example, however illustrations can also be found in fields such as architecture, fashion and even advertising.

For the purpose of this photo essay, we will focus on illustrations that do not necessarily fall under a certain category, nor do they necessarily serve a specific purpose. Rather, the main purpose of this photo essay is to showcase the wide and diverse talents of Egypt’s young artists.

What is special about this collection of illustrations is that each and every one of these pieces was hand-drawn by young, contemporary Egyptian artists. Each and every one of these pieces showcases a unique style and tells a different story. Each and every one of these pieces helps highlight the immense magnitude of fresh – and perhaps somewhat untapped – talent.

Below are a few examples of the artistic capabilities of some of Egypt’s current illustrators; however in a larger sense, they are artists, as illustrations are but one of the many feats they are capable of producing. Keep in mind, however that there are many others like them all across the country… perhaps this group of talents will make it worth keeping an eye out both for them, as well as their colleagues.

Akram William

Farah Abbas

Bassem Elish

Mostafa al-Agami

Mariam el Reweny

Omar Gamal

Mahmoud Refaat Aboel-Fotouh

Salma Saleh

Abdelrahman Mahfouz

Salma Hafez

Alia Wahby

