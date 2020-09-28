In Photos: Time Travel Through Egypt’s Last Century in Newspapers

Observe the last 100 years of Arabic Egyptian journalism, from newspapers to magazines, starting from the 1920s to the 2010s. Over a century, stylistic features of newspapers may have changed, but some elements, including advertisements, bylines and dates, have always stayed the same.

According to Al Masry Al Youm, Egypt’s first newspaper, Al Waqaea Al Masreya, was developed by Muhammad Ali Pasha Al-Kabir in 1828 after he assumed power. Al-Ahram was founded in 1875 and is the second oldest newspaper after Al Waqaea Al Masreya. The state-owned daily newspaper is one of the msot widely circulated newspapers in the country.

Later in 1915, Iskander Marikos founded Al Lataef Al Mosawara (pictured below), a weekly magazine, and the first picture-based magazine in Egypt, according to Masrawy. Al Lataef Al Mosawara paved the way for a wider use of photography in the country’s newspaper and magazine industries.

