Seven Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza following Explosion

On Tuesday, 24 June, seven Israeli soldiers were killed when their armored vehicle was struck by an explosive device in Khan Younis.

An Israeli military official confirmed the fatalities by noting that six names had been released for publication while one remained confidential.

Over 860 Israeli soldiers have been reported dead since the onset of the war on Palestine, including more than 400 during operations in Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, claimed responsibility for targeting Israeli forces in Khan Younis, stating that their fighters ambushed soldiers taking cover in a residential building.

Israel’s war on Gaza continues to take a devastating toll on civilians, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting that the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 56,000, a figure that includes a significant number of women and children.

The ongoing military operations have exacerbated humanitarian crises, as residents struggle to access essential resources amid Israeli restrictions, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

On the other hand, Israel and Iran have intensified their conflict, which reignited with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites on 13 June.

In response, Iran launched aerial attacks targeting Israel, resulting in more than 220 reported fatalities in Iran and 24 in Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initiated “Operation Rising Lion,” targeting key facilities, including the Natanz nuclear site, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as essential to halting Iran’s potential nuclear weapon capabilities.

In retaliation, Iran executed “True Promise 3,” firing approximately 100 missiles at Israeli military targets, with many intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

The conflict has prompted the U.S. President Donald Trump to consider direct involvement in Israel’s military campaign against Iran’s nuclear facilities, especially with advanced munitions capable of penetrating deeply buried sites.