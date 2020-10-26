Photos from Downtown Cairo’s Charming New Exhibitions, Courtesy of Art D’Egypte

From strikingly bold colors and patterns to strange inexplicable shapes and materials, Egypt’s contemporary art scene is vast, diverse and profoundly innovative, proving that Egypt’s contemporary artists have a lot to express.

After months of having all sorts of cultural events put on hold – or transferred online – Art D’Egypte have made a comeback by introducing not one, but two simultaneous new exhibitions taking place in downtown Cairo.

Set against the backdrop of downtown Cairo’s contemporary arts scene, Art D’Egypte introduces ‘Eternal Light’ taking place at The Townhouse Gallery and ‘Dots’ taking place at the Kodak Passageway.

Each of these exhibitions focus on particular aspects that both allow the featured artists to individually stand out, as well as tying them together through common traits shared within their unique pieces.

Both exhibitions are running until November 20th on a daily basis from 12p.m. to 4 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (except Sundays). All precautionary safety measures are taken into consideration at both exhibition venues.

Eternal Light

Taking place at the charming Townhouse gallery – and old warehouse that has been transformed into and exhibition space – Eternal Light showcases a wonderful variety of works that explore ancient Egyptian civilization, drawing inspiration from these strong cultural roots.

Accordingly, the brochure states that, “the artists’ aim is to find a suitable vernacular to translate the many layers of ancient Egyptian art into a modern and contemporary language, and to ensure that the eternal flow of energy and light continues.”

Eternal Light showcases artworks by Adel el Siwi, Barry Iverson, Ibrahim Khatab, Maged Mikhail, Bernard Guillot, Hany Rashed, Mohamed Abla, Nihal Wahby, Ibrahim Ahmed, Ibrahim el Dessouki, Sara Sallam and Sarwat el Bahr.

Dots

Exhibited under Art D’Egypte’s new experiential sub-brand ‘EX’, Dots has created a wonderful platform for Egypt’s up and coming young contemporary artists. Taking place in downtown Cairo’s recently re-furbished Kodak Passageway, Dots adds a refreshing pop of color and intrigue to a downtown stroll.

The exhibition’s brochure states that “concepts relating to deformation and reformation have remained significant in the contemporary art field, through unique exploration of color and form… artists investigate their own visual languages and interpretations, set against an ever changing societal backdrop.”

Dots showcases artworks by Adel Rahoumi, Caroline Berzi, Mostafa Khedr, Nelly el Sharkawy, Dina Jereidini, Ibrahim el Fichawy, Nevine Hamza, Omar Senada, Mohamed Abdallah, Mohamed Abou elNaga, Therese Antoine and Youssef Ragheb.

*All photos taken by Mary Aravanis for Egyptian Streets.

