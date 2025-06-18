Africa’s Largest Solar-Powered Housing Community Opens in New Zayed

SODIC, one of Egypt’s major real estate developers, has started delivering homes ahead of schedule at VYE, its next-generation residential development in New Zayed. The project is notable for being the largest solar-powered housing community in Africa, according to a statement shared with Egyptian Streets.

The project is powered by one of the biggest solar systems for a residential development in the Middle East, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources. VYE’s design also encourages a different rhythm of life, with walkable streets, bike paths, open green spaces, and co-working spots that aim to blur the line between home, work, and play.

Over 1,700 homes are expected to be delivered ahead of schedule this year, including more than 450 that are fully finished and ready for residents. In the coming years, the community will grow to include a town center (set to open in early 2026), a clubhouse, and a neighboring retail hub, the Karmell Hub, expected in mid-2026.

“This is how people want to live today — consciously, sustainably, and surrounded by everything that matters,” said Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager, in a statement shared with Egyptian Streets.

VYE’s arrival comes at a time when Egypt is scaling up its national efforts to cut carbon emissions and expand renewable energy. Under Egypt’s Vision 2030, the country is working to increase its share of renewables to 42 percent of its total energy use by 2035, and projects like VYE are bringing that vision down to the everyday level of how people live.

It also reflects a regional trend. In the UAE, solar-powered communities like The Sustainable City in Dubai and Masdar City in Abu Dhabi have set the pace for what low-carbon, smart neighborhoods can look like.