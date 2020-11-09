Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate 90% Effective: Pfizer

A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE prevented more than 90% of infections in the first interim results in large-scale trials, according to manufacturers.

Based on an interim analysis carried out after 94 participants infected with COVID-19, the trial will continue on 164 cases have occurred.

If the results remain constant, the COVID-19 vaccine could become the vital solution to control a global pandemic that has until this moment killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide.

Previously, effectiveness for the first vaccines were in the range of 60% to 70%.

“This is about the best the news could possibly be for the world and for the United States and for public health,” said William Gruber, Pfizer senior vice president for vaccine clinical research and development.

Dr Albert Bourla, the Pfizer chairman and chief executive, said that,“today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.”

There are 3 critical areas where we must demonstrate success before filing for EUA of our #COVID19 vaccine ▶️ Evidence of efficacy in most vaccinated patients ▶️ Evidence of safety w/ data from thousands of patients ▶️ Manufactured consistently at the highest quality standards — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) November 9, 2020

Pfizer Inc. is a multinational pharmaceutical corporation, considered to be one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and ranked 57 on the 2018 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue.

In a virtual session of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed called on the international community to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible for developing nations.

The Egyptian health official proposed that the WHO provide the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to low-income countries, especially those most vulnerable to the deadly disease. Furthermore, Dr. Zayed also called on the intentional health organization to supply middle-income countries with the vaccine at affordable prices.

