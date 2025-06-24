Trump-Brokered Israel-Iran Ceasefire Falters as Missile Strikes Resume

Israel claimed it intercepted new missiles launched from Iran over northern Israel on Tuesday morning, and in turn has attacked Tehran and other cities in a massive wave of strikes that has killed at least nine people.

Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iran’s chief of general staff of the armed forces, has denied Israeli allegations, claiming to local media that Iran has not fired any missiles since the ceasefire was announced.

Shortly after the renewed exchange of strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that both Israel and Iran broke the ceasefire agreement by launching attacks after the early Tuesday deadline. Speaking to reporters at the White House before heading to the NATO summit in The Hague, he voiced his disappointment over the ongoing violence. He noted that while Iran breached the ceasefire, Israel did as well, and expressed his dissatisfaction with Israel’s actions.

Minutes later, he posted a warning on his Truth Social account, urging Israel not to proceed with further bombings and calling on its pilots to stand down.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a temporary ceasefire between the two belligerent nations just hours earlier, following nearly two weeks of escalating military confrontations.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, the U.S. President said that the ceasefire would begin in six hours and last for 12 hours, during which both sides would halt all military activity. He added that the truce would mark the official end of what he called the “12-Day War.”

Trump claimed that the agreement involved Iran initiating the ceasefire, with Israel following at the end of the 12-hour period. As of publishing, no official confirmation has been issued by Iranian or Israeli authorities.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Iran launched a missile strike targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where U.S. forces are stationed.

The attack, confirmed by Iranian state media, followed a series of Israeli and U.S. strikes inside Iran, including bombings on three nuclear sites and Tehran’s Evin Prison.

The conflict began on 13 June, when Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Israeli targets the following day. The confrontation quickly escalated, with both countries exchanging missile fire in one of the fiercest direct clashes between the two in years.