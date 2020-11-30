5 of Cairo’s Best Vintage and Thrift Stores Bringing Retro Back

There’s something about items of clothing from past generations that carry a sense of intrigue; perhaps it is the idea that they somehow carry the stories of those who previously owned them, or maybe very simply the fact that the strange prints, patterns and shapes charmingly reflect the nostalgia of a time past.

In any case, there has been a growing interest in vintage clothes and as such more and more specialty vintage stores have been popping up across the world. While the concept of vintage clothing may already be a well established fashion preference in western parts of the world, it has only just started becoming an area of interest in Egypt in recent years.

The concept of thrifting, or seeking out second-hand clothes, also comes hand in hand with vintage shopping. While thrifting is different in that one can find somewhat more contemporary items of clothing, as well as it being significantly more affordable most of the time, it still consists of seeking out different and somewhat outdated one-of-a-kind pieces as well.

Whether it’s for the purpose of expressing oneself through unique fashion pieces or for the purpose of supporting local businesses or even being slightly more environmentally conscious, vintage and thrift store options is a wonderful and different way of shopping

That being said, the following stores – most of them solely present online – are five of the best vintage and thrift stores currently operating in Cairo. Each of them offer a unique range of vintage and thrifted items gathered from both Egypt and abroad.

Retro Cairo

Retro Cairo is an online vintage and thrift store with a wide selection of items, from casual shirts to over-the-top sweaters and jumpers. They boast an eclectic selection of retro prints and sometimes even have uniquely tailored vintage dresses. They describe themselves as having “Relevant and curated retro and vintage outfits, picked with love- one piece from each item.” They deliver all over Egypt and items can be purchased directly through their Instagram page.

Kvell Vintage

A funky fashion-forward curated vintage brand, Kvell caters to Egypt’s youthful demographic with an edge. Their pieces are unique, loud and utterly stylish, showcasing the bold prints and cuts of past generations. Kvell describes itself as having “Hand-picked, One of its kind, One piece only” items. They do not deliver their carefully curated clothes, but rather sell by appointment.

Paris – Le Caire Vintage

Taking more of a refined and simple approach, Paris – Le Caire Vintage host more dream-like items of subdues neutral tones. Their selection of vintage clothes are carefully curated to match their laid back, feminine aesthetic. Their Instagram page describes them as being a “Traveling slow fashion (brand), between Paris and Cairo and others in between… [offering] curated vintage handpicked from France and Britain.”

Good Old Thrift Store

As the name suggests, Good Old Thrift Store specializes in thrifted second-hand items. As such, a lot of the items available are slightly more contemporary pieces as opposed to being full-on vintage. Each and every item of clothing however, is both unique and wonderfully preserved. As quoted on their Instagram page, “Trends are out of trend, sustainability is always in… [the brand has] second-hand, One-piece-things, personally-thrifted.”

Yellow Ray

The only store on this list that has a physical location, Yellow Ray is a newly opened Zamalek store that offers a wide array of knickknacks as well as clothing items. In addition to locally made notebooks and accessories, Yellow Ray offers vintage clothing items and beautiful vintage glasses. There’s a little something for everyone at this little hidden treasure.

*Featured image courtesy of Yellow Ray Facebook page, displaying their array of vintage clothing items.

