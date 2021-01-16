Mayar Sherif Makes History Again, Becomes First Egyptian to Qualify for Australian Open Main Draw

Mayar Sherif made history again for Egypt after becoming the first Egyptian to qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open.

Sherif managed to secure a scoreline of 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, before qualifying for the final round against Aleksandra Krunić of Serbia and defeating him in Dubai (6-1, 6-2) on Wednesday.

This will be her second Grand Slam, after she appeared in the French Open last September and made history for becoming the first Egyptian to reach the Roland Garros main draw.

“Thank you great Egypt, thanks my lovely family, thank you my super team, thanks my beloved fans, thank you my supportive sponsors, and thanks to the strong media. Without you all, I wouldn’t have reached that far. See you all in Australian Open main draw, February 8, 2021, for the first time in Egypt’s history. This is just the start .. Thank you again .. love you all,” Sherif said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you great Egypt, thanks my lovely family, thank you my super team, thanks my beloved fans, thank you my… Posted by Mayar Sherif on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Speaking to DMC in September, Sherif said, “I hope that what I’m doing is motivating young girls. I want them believe in themselves and achieve all their goals. I hope that they can always keep their heads high and try to achieve all their goals.”

Sherif graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, in 2018 with a bachelor of science in Sports Medicine and was part of the university’s women’s tennis team.

She later embarked on high achieving career, winning eight singles titles and six doubles titles on the ITF Women’s Circuit.

In 2019, she made history along with Mohamed Safwat as the first ever Egyptians to qualify for competing at the Olympic Games after earning gold medals and achieving a record-breaking number each.

Subscribe to our newsletter