Egypt Coffee Festival 2025 Brews Up in Cairo

Coffee enthusiasts and industry professionals are set to converge at the Egypt Coffee Festival 2025, a one-day event celebrating the rich tapestry of coffee culture. Scheduled for Saturday, 10 May, the festival will take place at Townhall by Kamelizer in District 5, New Cairo, commencing at 9:00 AM.

Organized by Kamelizer Spaces, the festival aims to unite coffee lovers, baristas, and experts through a series of engaging activities. Attendees can look forward to live barista competitions, interactive workshops, and tasting sessions that delve into various brewing techniques and flavor profiles.

The event will feature a lineup of esteemed speakers, including World Barista Champion Dale Harris, World Brewers Cup Champion Stefanos Domatiotis, and Klaus Thomsen, co-founder of Coffee Collective. These industry leaders will share insights on topics ranging from building a coffee brand to the nuances of coffee culture in the Arab world.

The festival will host a dynamic barista competition, where skilled professionals will showcase their craft in brewing, pouring, and presentation while also featuring multiple hands-on workshops, offering attendees a chance to deepen their knowledge in areas like latte art, home brewing techniques, and sustainable coffee practices. These sessions are designed for both industry professionals and casual enthusiasts, aiming to create a space where education meets passion.

Festival attendees can also explore the Roasters Village and enjoy the Coffee and Food Experience Zone, which pairs specialty coffees with curated culinary delights. For those interested in networking, the Coffee Speed Dating & Networking Area offers a platform to connect with fellow enthusiasts and professionals.

Tickets are available on Tickets Marche in two tiers: the Regular Ticket, priced at EGP 280, grants access to all event zones and activities; the VIP Ticket, at EGP 1,200, includes additional perks such as a complimentary brunch, exclusive lounge access, priority workshop booking, and entry to a private after-party .