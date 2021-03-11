Arts & Culture

British-Egyptian Actor Amir El Masry’s ‘Limbo’ Nominated for 2 BAFTA Awards

British-Egyptian Actor Amir El Masry’s ‘Limbo’ Nominated for 2 BAFTA Awards

Amir El Masry (photo: Eleshwa Fahmie (@visionsofele) 2019 – © Visionsofele)

The nominees for this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) were announced on Tuesday, including a diverse roster of talent from different racial and cultural backgrounds, according to CNN.

Among the films nominated for the UK’s most prestigious film awards was British comedy drama Limbo (2020), which stars British-Egyptian actor Amir El Masry. The film was nominated in two categories Outstanding British Film of the Year and Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amir El-Masry امير المصري (@amirelmasry)

Directed by Ben Sharrock, Limbo tells the story of a Syrian refugee, Omar (played by Masry), who is also a talented musician waiting out the asylum process on a remote Scottish island.

El Masry received a British Independent Film Award for his role in the critically-acclaimed film. He was also named among the British Academy’s Breakthrough Brits for 2020/2021.

The British-Egyptian actor made his film debut in 2008 in the Egyptian comedy film Ramadan Mabrouk Abul-Alamein Hamouda, before landing a role in Jon Stewart’s directorial debut Rosewater in 2014. He then landed roles in high profile projects, including the TV show Tyrant, and Disney’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Egypt's Public Prosecution: Maadi Molester Referred to Criminal Court

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

The Ultimate Survival Guide for Freelancers in Egypt: Art, Design, Writing and Film

Noran Alaa MorsiMarch 7, 2021
Read More

A Walk Through Zamalek’s Artistic Side: 5 of the Top Zamalek Art Galleries

Mary AravanisMarch 7, 2021
Read More

Music and Colour: Egyptian Artist Naila Explores the Magic of Finding Power Within

Mirna AbdulaalMarch 7, 2021
Read More

Podcast: Nour Emam Revolutionizes Sex-Ed in Egypt

Noran Alaa MorsiMarch 7, 2021
Read More

Saudi Arabia to Hold Its First International Film Festival in November

Egyptian StreetsMarch 6, 2021
Read More

Review of Sincerely V: a Sincere Take on Vegan Comfort Food

Mary AravanisMarch 4, 2021
Read More

The Struggles of Being a Freelance Writer in Egypt

Noran Alaa MorsiMarch 4, 2021
Read More

Fighting Gender Stereotypes and Sexism: Art Meets Activism in Cairo Workshop

Mirna AbdulaalMarch 2, 2021
Read More