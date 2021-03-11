British-Egyptian Actor Amir El Masry’s ‘Limbo’ Nominated for 2 BAFTA Awards

The nominees for this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) were announced on Tuesday, including a diverse roster of talent from different racial and cultural backgrounds, according to CNN.

Among the films nominated for the UK’s most prestigious film awards was British comedy drama Limbo (2020), which stars British-Egyptian actor Amir El Masry. The film was nominated in two categories Outstanding British Film of the Year and Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer.

Directed by Ben Sharrock, Limbo tells the story of a Syrian refugee, Omar (played by Masry), who is also a talented musician waiting out the asylum process on a remote Scottish island.

El Masry received a British Independent Film Award for his role in the critically-acclaimed film. He was also named among the British Academy’s Breakthrough Brits for 2020/2021.

The British-Egyptian actor made his film debut in 2008 in the Egyptian comedy film Ramadan Mabrouk Abul-Alamein Hamouda, before landing a role in Jon Stewart’s directorial debut Rosewater in 2014. He then landed roles in high profile projects, including the TV show Tyrant, and Disney’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

