Love, Guilt, and Control: Escaping Egypt’s Toxic Relationships

“For years, I felt trapped. Every disagreement was twisted to make me believe I was at fault. I started doubting myself and losing confidence. Eventually, therapy and support from others in similar situations helped me recognize that it wasn’t my fault, and I deserved better,” shares Mariam Mamlouk.*

Relationships form a foundational part of human life, offering companionship, love, and support. However, not all relationships foster positivity or growth; some turn toxic, profoundly affecting emotional and mental well-being.

Psychologists define toxic relationships as those characterized by persistent emotional strain, manipulation, and an imbalance of power.

According to a study published in the American Psychological Association (2021), common signs include continuous criticism, lack of emotional support, controlling behavior, jealousy, dishonesty, and emotional or physical abuse.

A significant subset of toxic relationships involves narcissistic behavior. Narcissists typically exhibit excessive self-centeredness, a deep need for admiration, lack of empathy, and manipulative behaviors, according to a 2020 research published in the Journal of Personality Disorders.

Engaging with narcissists can be especially challenging, as they frequently project a façade of charm and confidence to disguise underlying insecurities.

Dr. Salma Sherif, a Cairo-based clinical psychologist at Al-Hayah Mental Health Center, explains, “Toxic relationships often leave individuals feeling drained, anxious, and insecure. They tend to question their own perceptions and reality, leading to further psychological damage.”

“Narcissists thrive on admiration and validation, and they often exploit others emotionally to satisfy these needs,” also notes Dr. Mohamed Hassan, a specialist in personality disorders based in Alexandria.

“In relationships, this manifests as constant gaslighting, blame-shifting, and manipulation, often leaving partners feeling helpless and confused.”

Culturally, navigating toxic relationships in Egypt can be complicated due to societal norms and expectations surrounding marriage and family. Social pressures may discourage individuals, particularly women, from openly addressing or exiting harmful relationships due to stigma or fears of familial judgment.

“There’s often a tendency to downplay emotional abuse or manipulation because they leave no physical scars,” says Sherif. “However, emotional and psychological damage is very real and should not be underestimated.”

Ahmed Nasri*, another survivor, recounts how guilt-tripping, manipulative crying, and emotional blackmail were used to keep him trapped in the relationship.

“She would cry uncontrollably every time I tried to leave or express my discomfort, making me feel like the villain. There were times she even threatened pregnancy or hinted she might already be pregnant just to keep me close. It felt like I was being emotionally blackmailed into fatherhood and a future I hadn’t chosen.”

According to research from BMJ Open, this behavior aligns with reproductive coercion, a form of intimate partner violence involving manipulation into parenthood through deception, threats, or pressure. Additionally, research from Couple and Family Psychology: Research and Practice details emotional blackmail tactics involving guilt-tripping, fear, and obligation to maintain control.

Zeina Hamesh*, a 29-year-old woman from Cairo, describes her own experience in a past toxic relationship as well. “I was always mistaken. Everything I did was wrong. He twisted every situation into an attack on him. Every disagreement turned into a fight,” she described.

Hamesh further explains how her partner constantly blamed her for everything, instilling a perpetual fear of his reactions. Attempts to leave the relationship were met with manipulation, stalking, and unexpected visits, eventually eroding her sense of self entirely.

Psychological abuse—including emotional manipulation, reproductive coercion, and guilt-based control—has been extensively documented by researchers. According to a 2020 study published in Frontiers in Psychology, emotional blackmail uses fear, obligation, and guilt to control victims. Common behaviors include manipulative crying, threats, and false promises.

Reproductive coercion, as defined by research published in the journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, includes sabotaging contraception, pressuring for pregnancy, or falsely claiming pregnancy to trap a partner. The 2019 study shows a significant prevalence among intimate partner violence victims.

These manipulation tactics have severe psychological consequences. Victims often suffer anxiety, depression, PTSD, and lasting self-esteem damage, as evidenced by research published in the Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma in 2020.

Toxic relationships and narcissistic abuse remain deeply personal yet widespread experiences in Egypt, shaped significantly by societal norms and pressures. These stories are beginning to surface, offering a closer look at a reality many still find difficult to name.

*All names and identifying details have been changed to protect the privacy and safety of those who shared their experiences.