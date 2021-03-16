Brands with a Nostalgic Touch: Growing Egyptian Brands that Connect and Inspire

I recall the first time I ever saw an Egyptian advertisement. It was in the early 2000s at my grandmother’s house, a place that for so many years represented for me security, joy and abundance of love. Living outside of Egypt, the only advertisements I ever saw were for top global brands, but seeing an Egyptian advertisement for ‘Juhayna’ – a local household brand – for the first time made me realize how detached I was from my own home country.

Brands don’t just create businesses, entrepreneurs, or household names, but they also create the world a country or community lives in. Seeing that advertisement made me feel that I was truly living in Egypt’s world – a very unique, spirited and vibrant one. Going back to Egypt every summer meant that I would get a taste of that world through its local brands, whether it’s Juhayna, Chipsy, or Molto, which would later on define my childhood and experiences of being an Egyptian.

I was always intrigued to know more about how such brands were brought to life. From the name, the design, the colors, and the whole identity of the brand; each one carried with it its own personality and message. But one thing that was embedded in all of these local brands was the ethos and character of Egypt; it connected with the Egyptians themselves and lived in their conversations, lifestyles and memories.

Dara Abdulhadi is one of the veterans of the branding world for since its early beginnings in the 1980s. Initially graduating with a BA in Economics and working as a banker, she realized very early on her creative genes. “I realized how mundane and uninspiring the job of a banker was, and wanted to venture into something that was a bit more creative and more fun. From then began my journey and I went into the advertising world,” she tells Egyptian Streets.

After being selected to pursue a Management and Entrepreneurship Program at Emory University and an internship at DDB’s Seattle office. In 2007, she co-founded her own design and advertising boutique ‘DNA’, which later expanded to become The Brand Company that now includes creative strategy and communications. “We were a small boutique agency, and during that time many businesses were opening up, and so we were definitely a big part of that. But then we decided that we didn’t just want to support small businesses, but also expand and work on strategy-based branding for a variety of brands in different markets: food, health, fashion, government and more,” Abdulhadi notes.

Overtime, Abdulhadi notes that branding in Egypt came to represent more than just a logo, an advertisement, or a design, but about personality, values and purpose. “A major problem we used to see is that people think that your brand is only your logo or name, and that’s not true at all. Nowadays, people are starting to see that it’s more about the message than the advertisement. What we do at the Brand Company is that we focus on brand values and the positioning as well as the more strategic side for the brand, which is where most people fall short. We don’t just dive into print or the design of a new logo from scratch. We approach our client as a longtime partner, and so we become involved in the whole cycle, starting from the positioning, the brand’s values, the strategy, and then we finally go into the creative part, where we start by designing the brand itself and its visual language,” Abdulhadi explains.

For the Brand Company, the brand is brought to life through creating the ‘person’ behind the brand. In other words, it’s more about creating relationships than creating a design. When this relationship is clear and developed, then it becomes easier to predict what the audiences are expected to receive, see and experiences. Not only does it ensure quality, but also honesty in communicating with the people that receive your service or product. “We look at the brand as a person at first, with purpose and attitude. We have something called the brand map, which defines the promise of a brand and all of the stages of a brand that leads it from A to Z, and it’s often at the stage of having to define the meaning of the brand is when issues arise,” she adds.

As the local startup market in Egypt continues to grow, with entrepreneurial activity becoming the fastest-growing ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa, the Brand Company has also played a huge role in creating the many brands we know today – most notably Zooba, Azza Fahmy Jewelry, and Americana Group. “A lot of our clients are also family-owned businesses, which is something we are very proud of as it’s a very nice to dynamic to be in to see the brand grow and how it is passed on from one generation to the next, giving liberty for the younger generation to take over and modernize. Sometimes it’s hard to get the older generation to agree to change, but it’s a really nice feeling when it’s done and you see how much it has impacted their sales and helped them grow in the market,” Abdulhadi says.

In a similar vein, the Brand Company also works on modernizing the voice of governments in the region today, from Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE to the Ministry of International Cooperation in Egypt. As a government entity, you’re not trying to sell a product that audiences recognize or buy. Instead, the challenge is to establish trust, honesty and reliability, and striking a balance between remaining modern and relevant while also embracing tradition, history and identity. An example being the Ministry’s 2020 Annual Report, titled ‘Writing the Future’, which goes beyond than just adopting a modern design and outlook, but also an inspiring message to mobilize the public around the importance of development, and why development is at its essence a journey more than an achievement.

Since the establishment of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey and rankings, African brands have fallen behind their non-African counterparts, dropping to an all-time low with just a 13% share in the 2020 survey from a high of a 34% share in 2011. Meanwhile, non-African brands accounted for 87% of the Top 100 brands, which included the likes of Nike, Adidas, Coca Cola, and Samsung.

However, the global Black Lives Matter has brought about a new conversation. Calls to end racial and social injustice is driving a shift in how younger generations perceive and consume brands, according to Vogue Business, and is boosting greater consciousness amongst consumers on the number of local African and regional brands that exist. Social media has also played a major role in allowing Egyptian and African creatives to take full control of their brand narratives and cultivate stronger relationships with their customers and audiences. Local platforms such as Mitcha and Kollectionz have also helped create a space for local brands to reach wider audiences and promote their products – fostering a homegrown culture of local consumption.

Looking back at my childhood, I realize that the notion of home was one of the main reasons why these nostalgic products and advertisements were so successful. Ultimately, they created a world for me that was full of memories, emotion and stories. They created our world. In the challenging environment of globalization today, local brands evoke the powerful feelings of home, family and belonging that many of us continue to aspire to have.

