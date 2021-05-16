In Photos: Pro-Palestine Protests Sweep the Globe

The past week has been one of intense suffering, fear and violence for Palestinians. Headlines have been flooded with reporting of the climbing death toll and injuries in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
This has prompted many to take to the streets in cities across the globe in solidarity with Palestine, from New York to Nairobi.
London, United Kingdom
Right now in London. #london4palestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/jeg0v3nrgf
— Revolutionary Socialism in the 21st Century – rs21 (@revsoc21) May 15, 2021
Amman, Jordan
These demonstrations are near the #Israeli embassy in #Amman…. This is my beloved #Jordan❤️ #IsraeliTerrorism #FreePalestine #AlAqsaUnderAtrack pic.twitter.com/nFZMuv03Lh
— Ahmad Farhaneh (@farhanehah) May 13, 2021
New York, United States
Istanbul, Turkey
Cape Town, South Africa
#FreePalestine protest in Cape Town✊🏾🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/TsSSvRm6S2
— Son of the Land🇿🇦 (@bulumkon_kunene) May 12, 2021
Toronto, Canada
Athens, Greece
just a while ago, outside Israel’s embassy in athens, greece. we are all in this together #FreePalestine #SavePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah #Gaza #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/g5rI7UPNYE
— 〄gagasshole (@gagasshole) May 12, 2021
Paris, France
Paris today.#Gaza_Under_Attack #GazaUnderAttack #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/haTAbZYSZo
— Emad Yousef (@emad_yousef) May 16, 2021
Atlanta, United States
Brighton, United Kingdom
Milan, Italy
Nairobi, Kenya
#FreePalestine demos in Nairobi. #SABCNews 📷 Robert Lutta pic.twitter.com/pqSh3aTVdY
— Sarah Kimani (@sarahkimani) May 13, 2021
Vancouver, Canada
Houston, United States
Tokyo, Japan
Now: A protest for #FreePalestine in Japan 🇯🇵 🇵🇸✌🏼 #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/kIVempTjNv
— Amal أَمَـل (@Sociolinguist_A) May 14, 2021
Las Vegas, United States
Madrid, Spain
more protests in Spain today, this is Madrid #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/uRHf5KKesj
— alex | finals (@wmnfilm) May 15, 2021
