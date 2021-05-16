In Photos: Pro-Palestine Protests Sweep the Globe

The past week has been one of intense suffering, fear and violence for Palestinians. Headlines have been flooded with reporting of the climbing death toll and injuries in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

This has prompted many to take to the streets in cities across the globe in solidarity with Palestine, from New York to Nairobi.

London, United Kingdom

Amman, Jordan



New York, United States

Istanbul, Turkey

Cape Town, South Africa



Toronto, Canada

Athens, Greece

Paris, France

Atlanta, United States

Brighton, United Kingdom

Milan, Italy

Nairobi, Kenya

Vancouver, Canada

Houston, United States

Tokyo, Japan

Las Vegas, United States

Madrid, Spain

more protests in Spain today, this is Madrid #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/uRHf5KKesj — alex | finals (@wmnfilm) May 15, 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter