In Photos: Pro-Palestine Protests Sweep the Globe

Image Credit: Palestinian Youth Movement

The past week has been one of intense suffering, fear and violence for Palestinians. Headlines have been flooded with reporting of the climbing death toll and injuries in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

This has prompted many to take to the streets in cities across the globe in solidarity with Palestine, from New York to Nairobi.

London, United Kingdom

Image Credit: Jess Hurd via Palestine Solidarity Campaign UK

Amman, Jordan


New York, United States

Istanbul, Turkey

Image Credit: Kemal Aslan via Reuters

Cape Town, South Africa

Image Credit: South African Jews for a Free Palestine


Toronto, Canada

Image Credit: Palestinian Youth Movement

Athens, Greece

Paris, France

Image Credit: Michel Spingler via AP

Atlanta, United States

Image Credit: Palestinian Youth Movement

Brighton, United Kingdom

Image Credit: Brighton and Hove Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Milan, Italy

Nairobi, Kenya

Vancouver, Canada

Image Credit: Palestinian Youth Movement

Houston, United States

Image Credit: Palestinian Youth Movement
Image Credit: Palestinian Youth Movement

Tokyo, Japan

Las Vegas, United States

Image Credit: Palestinian Youth Movement

Madrid, Spain

Israeli Military Strikes Media Building, Refugee Camp in Gaza

Olivia is currently studying in Cairo as part of her undergraduate degree in Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Cambridge. She has worked on a number of student-run publications, such as Varsity and The Cambridge Language Collective, and is passionate about exploring Egyptian culture, history and society through journalism.

