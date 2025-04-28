Egypt to Host 2027 ACI World Annual General Assembly in Sharm El Sheikh

The Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation has officially secured the rights to host the Airports Council International World Annual General Assembly (ACI World WAGA) in 2027 in Sharm El Sheikh.

The hosting agreement was formalized during a ceremony on Monday, 28 April, attended by key figures, including Engineer Ayman Fawzy Arab, Chairman of the Egyptian Holding Company; the Tunisian Secretary General of ACI Africa; and Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World.

The ACI World Annual General Assembly is the foremost global gathering in the airport sector which brings together members from various regional branches to discuss strategies, promote collaboration, and share knowledge.

The ACI World WAGA will include high-level public sessions, specialized forums, and an international exhibition that showcases the latest advancements in aviation technology.

Recent editions of WAGA have taken place in locations such as Marrakech, Barcelona, and Riyadh, with Toronto set to host the 2025 assembly.

Engineer Ayman Fawzy Arab remarked that Egypt’s selection to host WAGA underscores “its rising status as a key player in the aviation industry.”

He also noted that Sharm El Sheikh, with its advanced infrastructure and strategic location, offers an ideal venue for the assembly.

Hosting this prestigious event is expected to enhance Egypt’s profile in the international aviation arena, attract investments, and promote tourism and economic opportunities, all in line with Egypt’s broader development strategy for sustainable growth according to Arab.