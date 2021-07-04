Up-fuse’s Co-founder Yara Yassin on the Egyptian Streets Podcast: “I grew up in a very energy-efficient family”

The Egyptian Streets Podcast is BACK! Season 2 focuses on Egyptian women: QAHIRAT. The Egyptian woman is multi-faceted, creative and absolutely powerful. Egyptian Streets is bringing you stories of 10 Egyptian women, from Cairo and the world.

The second of our 10 Qahirat is Yara Yassin, the co-founder of Up-fuse, a Cairo-based social enterprise that promotes a sustainable and eco-conscious lifestyle through bags and accessories made from recycled plastic. She shares how she got started, what the journey has been like from university to where Up-fuse has reached today, her first bag sale, and Up-fuse’s plans for the future.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify. Make sure to subscribe to the Egyptian Streets podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

