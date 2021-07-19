The Podcast

Photographer Najla Said Couldn’t Live Anywhere But Cairo

mm
Photographer Najla Said Couldn’t Live Anywhere But Cairo

Photo courtesy of Najla Said.

The Egyptian Streets Podcast is BACK! Season 2 focuses on Egyptian women: QAHIRAT. The Egyptian woman is multi-faceted, creative, and absolutely powerful. Egyptian Streets is bringing you stories of 10 Egyptian women, from Cairo and the world.

Najla is a photographer and creative director based in Cairo, Egypt. She’s taken photos for major ad campaigns, fashion editorials and has her own collection of personal projects featured on major publications.

She speaks with host Noran Morsi about how she got into photography, how every opportunity abroad brought her back to the love of Cairo, and how she manages to express herself as an artist living in this uniquely challenging metropolitan city.

Find out more what Najla had to say by listening to the full episode above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

Make sure to subscribe to the Egyptian Streets podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

10 Lessons I Learned from Creating the Egyptian Streets Podcast

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
The Podcast
mm

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

Related Items

More in The Podcast

10 Lessons I Learned from Creating the Egyptian Streets Podcast

Noran Morsi16 July 2021
Read More

Iman El Deeb Brought Her International Modeling Experience into Egypt’s UNN Model Management

Noran Morsi12 July 2021
Read More

Up-fuse’s Co-founder Yara Yassin on the Egyptian Streets Podcast: “I grew up in a very energy-efficient family”

Noran Morsi4 July 2021
Read More

Meet Egyptian-American Journalist Rowaida Abdelaziz in Egyptian Streets Podcast Return

Noran Morsi27 June 2021
Read More

Podcast: Omar Samra Almost Didn’t Make it in the Atlantic

Noran Morsi16 May 2021
Read More

Podcast: Felukah’s Storytelling Through Rap and Movement from Cairo to New York

Noran Morsi2 May 2021
Read More

Podcast: Iman Le Caire – Egyptian Trans Activist in New York

Noran Morsi18 April 2021
Read More

Podcast: Amir El-Masry Talks Criminology and Acting Across Countries

Noran Morsi5 April 2021
Read More