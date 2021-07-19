Photographer Najla Said Couldn’t Live Anywhere But Cairo

Season 2 focuses on Egyptian women: QAHIRAT. The Egyptian woman is multi-faceted, creative, and absolutely powerful. Egyptian Streets is bringing you stories of 10 Egyptian women, from Cairo and the world.

Najla is a photographer and creative director based in Cairo, Egypt. She’s taken photos for major ad campaigns, fashion editorials and has her own collection of personal projects featured on major publications.

She speaks with host Noran Morsi about how she got into photography, how every opportunity abroad brought her back to the love of Cairo, and how she manages to express herself as an artist living in this uniquely challenging metropolitan city.

Find out more what Najla had to say by listening to the full episode above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

