Amazon to Launch ‘Amazon.eg’ in Egypt in 2021

Renowned multinational company Amazon is set to launch Amazon.eg in Egypt later in 2021, the shopping platform announced on Monday in a press release.

The company announced that Amazon Seller Central, the company’s seller management tool, is now open for registration in Egypt via sell.amazon.eg, where individuals can set up their accounts.

“The introduction of Amazon Seller Central in Egypt is a key milestone in our journey to continue supporting local Egyptian businesses of all sizes, delivering greater opportunities to help them grow and connect with millions of customers,” said Omar El-Sahy, the general manager of Amazon and Souq.com in Egypt in a press release.

For selling partners already selling on Souq.com, an Amazon company, they can now also access Amazon Seller Central. Local businesses ready to begin selling online with Amazon for the first time can also register their accounts via sell.amazon.eg.

To fuel the success of selling partners on Amazon, the company offers a range of tools and programs to help them grow their business like never before. Among many new possibilities, they can create campaigns to drive discoverability for their products and run promotions in the form of coupons any time of the year.

Additionally, sellers can choose from various easy and stress-free fulfillment strategies when shipping orders to customers, including Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), whereby they send their products to Amazon’s fulfilment center and let Amazon take care of the rest.

Amazon has been operating in Egypt since 2017 through Souq.com. The company operates a widespread local logistics and operations network across Egypt, including its main fulfillment center supported by 15 delivery stations across the country.

Amazon has also established corporate and customer services offices, and a total local workforce of over 3,000 across corporate, customer service, and operations in Egypt.

