Egypt to Celebrate Eid Al-Adha on 6 June, Dar Al-Ifta Confirms

Egypt will mark the start of Eid Al-Adha, one of Islam’s most sacred holidays, on Friday, 6 June, Egypt’s Dar Al-Ifta announced on Tuesday evening.

The announcement comes after the official sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijja, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. As a result, Wednesday, 28 May will be the first day of the month, and the Day of Arafat, considered the holiest day of Hajj, will fall on Thursday, 5 June.

The Day of Arafat marks the second day of the pilgrimage, when pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat to pray for forgiveness and reflect, a moment regarded as the spiritual peak of Hajj.

The timing of Eid Al-Adha in Egypt aligns with Saudi Arabia’s official announcement earlier in the day.

In Egypt, Muslims begin Eid Al-Adha with dawn prayers, followed by the ritual sacrifice of an animal, typically a sheep, goat, or cow. The meat is then distributed among family, friends, and those in need. The act commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham’s) willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God’s command, symbolising faith and submission.

The holiday also coincides with Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and one of the five pillars of Islam. According to Saudi officials, over one million pilgrims have already arrived in the Kingdom for this year’s pilgrimage. In 2023, more than 1.8 million Muslims performed Hajj.

Eid Al-Adha is typically observed over four days in Egypt, marked by family gatherings, communal prayers, and acts of charity.