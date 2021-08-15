Arts & Culture

Amira: The Palestinian Story Told by an Egyptian Director Coming to Gouna Film Festival

mm
Amira: The Palestinian Story Told by an Egyptian Director Coming to Gouna Film Festival


Egyptian director Mohamed Diab’s film ‘Amira’ was selected to compete at the Feature Narrative Competition in the fifth edition of Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival (GFF), marking its first Arab world premiere.

Inspired by the real-life phenomenon of artificial insemination in Palestine, Amira tells the story of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl who believes she was conceived with the smuggled sperm of her imprisoned father. When another attempt to conceive a child with her father’s smuggled sperm reveals he is infertile, her life turns upside down and her sense of identity is lost.

Photo via Facebook

This year, GFF will run from 14 to 22 October. Although it was only founded in 2017, GFF has become one of the most prominent film festivals across the Arab world.

Set in Palestine, Amira is co-produced by Egyptian producer and screenwriter Mohamed Hefzy’s Film Clinic, in addition to multiple Egyptian production houses, and written by Egyptian trio Mohamed, Khaled, and Shereen Diab. The film’s cast consists of actors from across the Middle East and North Africa, including Tara Abboud, Saba Mubarak, Ali Suliman, Kais Nashif, Saleh Bakri, and Waleed Zuaiter.

Photo via Facebook

Amira is set to have its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, taking place from 1 to 11 September. The Venice International Film Festival is the world’s oldest film festival.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

'School is My Nightmare': AlRawabi School for Girls is Netflix’s Latest Must-Watch Arabic Original

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

A journalism graduate from the American University in Dubai who is curious, spontaneous, and often rebellious, Marina is a passionate Cairo-based journalist who aspires to become one of the most influential women in the Middle East. She likes to follow her heart and express that through words; her favorite form of expression.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

‘School is My Nightmare’: AlRawabi School for Girls is Netflix’s Latest Must-Watch Arabic Original

Mohamed Khairat15 August 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artist Creates Miniature Sculptures of Influential Figures

Marina Makary9 August 2021
Read More

Renowned Egyptian Actress Dalal AbdelAziz Dies Aged 61

Egyptian Streets7 August 2021
Read More

Egyptian Documentary ‘Lift Like a Girl’ Now Available on Netflix

ES Buzz4 August 2021
Read More

Pinky Selim: “Dance is my obsession, it’s the air I breathe.”

Noran Morsi31 July 2021
Read More

Egyptian Artists Explore Sinai Through Art, Photography, and Storytelling

Mona Bassel31 July 2021
Read More

Yussef El Guindi: From Acting to Playwriting, an Egyptian, British and American Life

Noran Morsi31 July 2021
Read More

Inside North African Women’s Bodies: Exploring Shame, Love and Freedom

Mirna Abdulaal30 July 2021
Read More