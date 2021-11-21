Egypt’s Landmark ‘RiseUp Summit 2021’ Coming to the Pyramids

For the first time since 2019, RiseUp Summit, one of the region’s largest entrepreneurship events, is coming back at a new venue: the iconic Pyramids of Giza. From 25 to 27 November, 150 startups per day, more than 150 speakers, and over 50 workshops, will come together under the theme ‘Timeless Innovation’.

With over 10,000 attendees, the annual event will host various investment opportunities, as well as countless activities to participate in.

The summit will include three stages: the Capital Stage, for those interested in fundraising and investment, the Creative Stage, for cultures and the creative economy, and the Tech Stage, for emerging technologies.

According to the event organizers, both the date and time of the event were carefully selected to draw parallels between remarkable Egyptian heritage and promising entrepreneurial future in the country.

“We have chosen the pyramids as our venue to remind everyone of the power of Egyptian heritage and of the human ability to build things that transcend time and create timeless impact,” said the 2021 RiseUp team.

November 25 also happens to be the birthdate of one of the most influential figures in Egyptian history: Talaat Harb. An entrepreneur himself, Talaat Harb’s achievements significantly contributed to Egypt’s current economy and diverse business market.

Tickets are sold on their website.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Subscribe to our newsletter